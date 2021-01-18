Stop making baseless allegations against KCR: Prashanth Reddy to BJP leaders

Stating that TRS leaders don’t indulge in such cheap politics, Prashanth Reddy said BJP MP Aravind always mouthed lies and tried to convince people about it

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy lambasted Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and other BJP leaders’ for their baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other TRS leaders.

“I challenge the MP to show me a single welfare scheme that is better than those implemented in Telangana. I will resign from the Ministerial post if they can prove this point,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at a programme in Velpur where about 400 BJP, Congress and BSP workers joined TRS.

Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was even prepared to sacrifice his life for separate Statehood, Prashanth Reddy said it was shameful to heap allegations and using foul language against such a person.

Stating that TRS leaders don’t indulge in such cheap politics, Prashanth Reddy said Aravind always mouthed lies and tried to convince people about it.

“People, however, know his antics and are wise enough not to believe him,” he said, adding that the BJP MP speaks about dynasty politics without realising that T Harish Rao, K Kavitha and K T Rama Rao actively participated in the Statehood movement then and were striving hard for the development of Telangana now.

