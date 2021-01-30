STP inaugurated at Telangana Thermal Power Plant in Ramagundam

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Peddapalli: A sewage treatment plant with 3.5 million litres per day (MLD) capacity was inaugurated in Telangana Super Thermal Power Project on Saturday. The Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam & Telangana, Sunil Kumar inaugurated the STP consisting of balancing tank, two moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), clariflocculator, treated water tank and sludge digestion tank etc. The treated water was be utilised for horticulture purposes in all township parks.

All General Managers, Head of Departments, office bearers of unions and associations were present on the occasion. Later they inspected the facilities and expressed their satisfaction on the progress despite the Covid disruption.

