Stranded shepherds, 200 sheep rescued in Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 08:19 PM

Nagarkurnool: Two shepherds along with about 200 sheep, who were stranded due overflowing of Dundubhi river in Taduru mandal, were rescued by officials on Sunday.

According to reports, the two shepherds were moving along with 200 sheep when they got trapped at Sirasawada area due to overflowing of the Dundubhi river.

On receiving the information, District Collector Badawat Santhosh ordered the officials to take relief measures. He himself went on a bike and monitored the rescue operations.

The officials with the help of tractors rescued the shepherds and the sheep.