Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 27 April 23
Street dogs kill 10 sheep in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: A pack of streets dogs attacked and killed 10 sheep at Pilaipally of Bhoodan Pochampally in the district.

According to the owner of the sheep, Bandela Venkatesham, the street dogs entered the sheep pen on his agricultural field and killed the 10 sheep. He found the carcasses of the sheep on Thursday morning. Venkatesham said he had incurred loss of nearly Rs.1 lakh due to street dog attack.

