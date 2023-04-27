Street dogs kill 10 sheep in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A pack of streets dogs attacked and killed 10 sheep at Pilaipally of Bhoodan Pochampally in the district.

According to the owner of the sheep, Bandela Venkatesham, the street dogs entered the sheep pen on his agricultural field and killed the 10 sheep. He found the carcasses of the sheep on Thursday morning. Venkatesham said he had incurred loss of nearly Rs.1 lakh due to street dog attack.