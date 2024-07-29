Strictly adhere to safety procedures, SCR GM tells officials

The GM advised railway officials to regularly counsel the running staff like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and station masters, permanent way maintenance staff etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 10:26 PM

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain on Monday in a review meeting on safety of train operations, instructed senior railway officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures in all the operations to avoid unusual incidents that could hamper movement of trains.

Arun Kumar Jain also discussed the crew working hours and instructed DRMs of all six divisions i.e. Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded, who had joined the review meeting through video conference, to meticulously plan and ensure proper rest to crew members.