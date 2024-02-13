Student ends life in Kota, fourth suicide this year

Shubhkumar Chaudhary was found dead on Monday making it the fourth student suicide in Kota in the last 20 days, confirmed officials.

By IANS Published Date - 13 February 2024, 12:42 PM

Jaipur: A student from Chhattisgarh, pursuing coaching for JEE in Rajasthan’s Kota, has committed suicide, said police on Tuesday.

The officials said, “On Monday night, a student from Chhattisgarh committed suicide by hanging himself. The student was preparing for JEE while staying in Kota for two years. The result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains was declared on Monday night. Soon after, the student committed suicide.”

Chaudhary (16) lived in a hostel, said DSP Bhavani Singh, adding, “Shubhkumar was a student of Class 12. This morning when his parents called, there was no response. They immediately called the warden who pushed open the gate of his room where the student was found hanging from the fan.”

Police officials said that the student had also pursued Class 11 from here. The reason for suicide has not been revealed yet. Jawahar police station removed the body and kept it in the hospital mortuary.

It needs to be mentioned here that on February 2, Noor Mohammad (27), resident of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide.

On January 31, Niharika (18), living in Kota, committed suicide. She was preparing for JEE. She left a suicide note saying, ‘Mummy, Papa, I could not do JEE, that is why I am committing suicide. I’m a loser, I’m not a good daughter. Sorry mom and dad, this is the last option.

On January 24, Mohammad Zaid (19), resident of Moradabad, UP, committed suicide. He lived in a hostel in Kota and was preparing for NEET.