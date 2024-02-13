7 students from Telangana score perfect 100 percentile in IIT JEE Mains

As many as 12, 21, 615 students registered and 11, 70, 036 appeared for the paper-1 test that was conducted across the country on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. A total of 23 candidates bagged 100 percentile in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 12:10 PM

Rohan Sai Pabba, Muthavarapu Anoop, Hundekar Vidith, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni

Hyderabad: In a windfall of 100 percentiles, seven students from Telangana have scored the perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session – I results that were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

The seven students Rishi Shekher Shukla, Rohan Sai Pabba, Muthavarapu Anoop, Hundekar Vidith, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, and Tavva Dinesh Reddy, in addition to scoring the perfect 100 NTA in the paper – 1 (BE/BTech) of the test, also made Telangana the only Indian state to have the highest number of 100 percentiles in the country.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three injured as clashes erupt between student organisations during protest at EFLU

As many as 12, 21, 615 students registered and 11, 70, 036 appeared for the paper-1 test that was conducted across the country on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. A total of 23 candidates bagged 100 percentile in the country.

One of the top scorers, Anoop said he could achieve the result due to constant support and guidance from his lecturers and parents. “I will crack the JEE Advanced and get into Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme at the IIT Bombay,” he said.

Another student Rohan, who scored a perfect 300 marks, said he used to prepare for 10-12 hours without watching TV and a limited mobile phone use.

“My father, a software professional, is my guiding force. He taught the subjects besides clearing my doubts. I want to join the CSE programme at the IIT-Bombay,” Rohan said.

An elated Sai Teja said he prepared 9 to 13 hours daily. “To unwind myself, I used to play table tennis regularly. This helped me beat the stress. I plan to pursue CSE at IIT-Bombay. I am thinking of setting my own company in the future,” Sai Teja said.

For Vidith, 10 to 15 exams conducted at Narayana Junior College aided him securing 100 percentile.

“During the preparation, I was not fully confident about the test. However, the exams conducted by my college helped me a lot. I intend to join the CSE programme at IIT-Bombay. Unlike others who move abroad for higher studies and job, I want to stay back in country and help the downtrodden,” Vidith said.