Student Process Steps: Navigating through the U.S. Immigration System – Part II

Arriving and Settling into Student Life in the U.S.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: Last week’s article (Steps 1-3) has helped you to navigate the pre-arrival process and obtained your student visa. Now, as you embark on your journey to study in the United States, understanding the arrival procedures is crucial. Here’s what to expect upon your arrival:

Steps 4-6: Arriving

Step 4: Preparing for Arrival

Before you leave for the United States, familiarize yourself with the different documents you will need or could need when you arrive. It is also a good idea to make at least two sets of copies of these documents: one copy to leave with your family before you depart and one copy to give to your school officials. Required documents include your:

Passport; Visa; and Form I-20.

It is a good practice to have your acceptance letter, proof of financial ability, and any other supporting documentation with you in case the Customs and Border Protection officer asks for them. You should always carry your original travel documents on you while travelling. Do not put them in your checked baggage. For more information on traveling to the United States, visit the Getting to the United States page (https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/students/travel/getting-to-the-united-states).

Step 5: Clearing Customs and Border Protection

When you arrive to the United States you will meet a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry, who will verify your information and determine if you may enter the country.

If the officer cannot initially verify your information, or if you do not have all the required documentation, you may be directed to an interview area known as “secondary inspection.” Secondary inspection allows inspectors to conduct additional research to verify information without causing delays for other arriving passengers.

The inspector will first attempt to verify your status by using SEVIS. If the CBP officer needs to verify information with your school or program, we strongly recommend that you have the name and telephone number of the designated school official (DSO) at your school on hand. If you arrive during non-business hours (evening, weekends, holidays), you should also have an emergency or non-business hour phone number available for this official.

Failure to comply with U.S. government entry-exit procedures may result in your being denied entry to the United States. Under certain circumstances, the CBP officer may issue a Form I-515A, “Notice to Student or Exchange Visitor,” which authorizes temporary admission into the United States. Work with your school without delay to submit the proper documentation required by the Form I-515A. Failing to comply with a Form I-515A will result in the termination of your status. Read SEVP’s Form I-515A Noncompliance Termination procedure to ensure you understand how to properly respond and maintain your status.

If the CBP officer admits you into the country, you will be given a Form I-94, “Arrival/Departure Record.” This form shows that you have been legally admitted into the United States, the class of admission, and your authorized period of stay.

Inconsistencies between the information on the Form I-94 and SEVIS records can reduce the chances of a successful systems interface and can result in denial of benefits or difficulty re-entering the country.

Step 6: Reporting to Your School

Once admitted into the U.S., you have 30 days to report to your designated school. Failure to do so may result in termination of your SEVIS record. Contact your school immediately upon arrival to confirm your enrolment and avoid any complications.

By following these steps, you’ll smoothly transition into student life in the United States. Stay tuned for our final article, where we’ll explore how to maintain your status and make the most of your academic journey in the United States!

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad