Students carve 10-foot Bathukamma ice sculpture at Culinary Academy of India

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Students make 10-foot ice sculpture of Bathukamma by using high-end electrical European carving tools and some saws and chisels from the Oriental School of Sculpture.

Hyderabad: As the final examination for students of Post-Graduate Diploma in Culinary Arts are under way, the students were given the task of come out with a theme for their practical external exam – ‘Advanced Culinary Sculptures’ with 8 blocks of solid ice. Students were asked to make a three-dimensional life-size sculpture with horizontal fusing technique. And they came out with the theme ‘Bathukamma’.

They made 10-foot ice sculpture of Bathukamma by using high-end electrical European carving tools and some saws and chisels from the Oriental School of Sculpture. The technique used to make the sculpture is horizontal fusing and vertical block interlocking with tongue and lever method.

Finally, a 10-foot life-size Bathukamma sculpture in ice, weighing around 400 kgs, was presented with the illumination on a pedestal. Students used various traditional flowers like banthipuvvulu (marigold), chamanthi puvvulu (chrysanthemum), gummadi puvvulu (cucurbita), vaama puvvulu (ajwain) for the final finishing.