Women play Bathukamma in parched irrigation tank to appease rain gods

Since the distinct has been witnessing a prolonged dry spell, farmers were organising various programmes to appease rain gods across the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Siddipet: The women of Yellareddypet village in Thoguta mandal played Bathukamma in the heart of a minor irrigation tank, which had gone dry due to lack of rains.

The Bathukamma was to appeal to the rain gods for good rains. Since the distinct has been witnessing a prolonged dry spell, farmers were organising various programmes to appease rain gods across the district.

The women sang various Bathukamma songs praying to the rain god. They also poured out their woes due to the lack of rain. Earlier, the women offered prayers with neem leaves, turmeric and coconuts.