Students find beer bottles in principal’s room at TSWR women’s college in Suryapet

Acting on students' allegations, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society transferred the principal on the basis of preliminary enquiry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident that unfolded at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women in Balemla in Suryapet district, students allegedly found beer bottles in the principal’s room and locked it on Friday night.

Following the incident, students on Saturday staged a protest in the college premises demanding removal of the principal and suspension of assistant caretaker.

Speaking to media persons, students alleged their principal and assistant caretaker were consuming alcohol late at night and neglecting their duties. On questioning this, the students alleged that the principal after having alcohol, along with other staff, was harassing them.

The women students also levelled allegations of the principal hitting them and behaving rudely with their parents. “We do not have proper communication with her,” they alleged.

The Society said that a three member committee to be constituted as per directions of the district collector will probe the allegations. “Based on the committee report, disciplinary action will be initiated against officials concerned,” the Society said.