Students in CM Revanth Reddy’s constituency protest over poor quality of hostel food

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 August 2024, 12:56 PM

Kodangal: Students from the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School at Nacharam in Kodangal constituency represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have been forced to take to the streets to protest over the poor quality food being served to them in the hostel.

The girls sat on the road and raised “we want justice” slogans. The students said worms were detected in the rice and curries many times. Despite complaining to the officials about the worms in the food, no action was being taken, they said, demanding that the officials should be transferred. This apart, the food was not being served as per the menu and also complained that books were also not being offered to them, the students said.

They demanded that the District Collector should visit the school and initiate stern action against the officials. With the students staging a protest, traffic got affected and police intervened and tried to convince the students but they did not relent, according to local reports.