Students in trouble as fee reimbursement bills pending in Telangana

Students studying Engineering, MBA, MCA, Degree, Post-Graduation and other courses are facing troubles as the amount has not been released since 2022.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 17 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Karimnagar: Students studying in various educational institutions are facing troubles due to non-release of fee reimbursement dues during the last two years by the State government. In order to help the poor students to pursue higher studies, the state government is providing fee reimbursement and mess charges to SC, ST, BC, and Minority students.

Though it was somehow delayed, the previous government used to release fee reimbursement and mess charges every year, the present government has not yet released the amount. As a result, students studying Engineering, MBA, MCA, Degree, Post-Graduation and other courses are facing troubles as the amount has not been released since 2022.

About 1.13 lakh students studying in various educational institutions in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are eligible for fee reimbursement. Rs 36.02 crore fee reimbursement and Rs 9.41 crore of mess charges are pending.

Despite student unions protests and college management committees’ pressures, the pending bills are not being released by the government. ABVP along with students on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in Jagtial demanding the state government to release Rs 87,000 crore pending fee reimbursement bills. Besides taking out a rally, they staged human-chain and dharna at Tahsil chowk.

A few days ago, students from Korutla under the aegis of Telangana Private Degree and PG Managements Association launched post cards agitation and wrote letters to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding the release of pending bills.

Similar protests are taking place in other districts too.