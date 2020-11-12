Students of Pallavi International School learn new concepts through art

Students presented an art integrated Activity with an English poem, ’Tiptoe Night’.

Students of grade III of Pallavi International School at a virtual assembly presented an art integrated activity. Art integrated learning is experiential in nature and makes all children respond with their imagination and emotional strengths. It is a teaching-learning model that is based on learning ‘ through the arts’ and ‘with the arts’.

Students presented an art integrated Activity with an English poem, ’Tiptoe Night’. Children participated with great enthusiasm and presented their craftwork, drawings, poems etc related to the concept of ‘day and night’.

Some students also wrote short poems and presented them at the online session. Through this activity, children learnt to value and appreciate artecrafts and images across cultures and times. Art Integration enables them to reflect critically on their own work and those done by others.

