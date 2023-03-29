Students to have summer vacation from April 25 to June 11

Students will be able to enjoy the summer vacation after completion of Summative Assessment (SA) – II exams for Classes I to IX on April 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Students of both government and private schools will have a summer vacation from April 25 to June 11. The schools will reopen for the fresh academic year i.e., 2023-24 on June 12.

The schools in the State that are now operating in half-day mode will break for the summer vacation after completion of Summative Assessment (SA) – II exams for Classes I to IX on April 20.

As per the academic calendar for 2022-23, the SA- II exams for Classes I to X were scheduled from April 10 to 17. However, these exams were rescheduled as they were clashing with the SSC Public Examinations to be held from April 3 to 13.

Now, the SA – II exams will be conducted from April 12 to 20. The Classes I to V exams are from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Classes VI to VIII, and Class IX exams are from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and 9.30 am to 12.30 pm respectively.

Following conduct of the exams and evaluation of the answer scripts, the schools will hold the parent-teacher meeting before breaking for the summer vacation.