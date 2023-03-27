Temperatures set to rise in Hyderabad and districts

After Hyderabad was soaked with unseasonal rains IMD-H issued a yellow alert for the next four days.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 04:31 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad and in the districts of Telangana, better prepare to bear the brunt of the rising mercury levels in the coming days. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow alert for the next four days, which indicates severe weather conditions are likely to prevail over the next few days.

With maximum temperatures expected to cross 35 degrees Celsius, the days will be hot and unbearable while the nights will be equally uncomfortable, with minimum temperatures expected to rise over 25 degrees Celsius.

The yellow alert comes after the city was soaked with unseasonal rains, which brought a momentary respite to the residents. However, the weather department has forecasted only scattered rains in the east of Telangana, while Hyderabad and other districts will be mostly dry.

The hot dry air, in turn, is expected to increase temperatures throughout the State including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Suryapet. Temperatures in these districts are expected to rise over 40 degree Celsius by Wednesday.

On Monday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius with 82 per cent humidity, indicating that the city is in for a hot spell.