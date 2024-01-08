Students’ trust in online learning continues to grow in post-pandemic era: Report

The enrolment in PW paid courses increased from 8.5 lakh paid orders in 2022 to 24 lakh orders in 2023, indicating a strong willingness among students to invest in online courses even in the post-pandemic era

Hyderabad: Physics Wallah (PW), a leading test-preparation platform conducted an internal data analysis and observed that students’ trust in online learning continues to grow in the post-pandemic era.

As part of the analysis, a sample size of 27 lakh students from the PW App during January 2022 and December 2023, besides four crore subscribers across its YouTube channels for the period from January 2023 to December 2023 was performed.

With a new range of diverse online learning offerings such as affordable courses, multi-quality streaming, and increased internet access, students’ interest and loyalty towards online learning has seen a rise, a press release from the company said.