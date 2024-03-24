BRS to act legally against YouTube channels spreading falsehood

In the garb of disseminating news, a few YouTube channels were spreading falsehood without any evidence. They were using misleading thumbnails to cheat people, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 March 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said conspiracies were being hatched to defame the BRS through false lies being spread by YouTube channels that were acting irresponsibly.

In the garb of disseminating news, a few YouTube channels were spreading falsehood without any evidence. They were using misleading thumbnails to cheat people, he said.

“These illegal videos and false news are being propagated due to sheer opposition or due to the money offered by the ruling party. This is a conspiracy to defame our party and me personally,” Rama Rao said on X.

Legal action has already been initiated against a few channels, which published false propaganda against the party in the past. The party will proceed against YouTube channels that are spreading false news currently, he said, adding that defamation cases would be booked and criminal action would be initiated against such channels.

Appealing to such YouTube channels to mend their ways and stop propagating conspiracy theories, the BRS working president warned them to be prepared to face legal action.