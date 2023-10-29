Sub-Inspector arrested for graft in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Representational Image

Nirmal: A Sub-Inspector was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mamada mandal centre on Sunday.

Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said that the Sub-Inspector K Raju was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from S Thirumal, one of the two accused persons in a case. Raju was demanding Rs 10,000 to grant a bail to Thirumal and his brother Suresh. Vexed at the police officer”s demand, Thirumal approached the ACB.

Raju was produced before a special court for dealing cases of ACB in Karimnagar. He was sent to a judicial remand. Investigations are under progress.