Substantial progress in CCTV cameras installation

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: As part of the installing surveillance cameras, the Police Department has sought permission from GHMC for digging pits at 534 locations across the city. During the convergence meeting held here on Monday, Joint Commissioner Traffic, Chauhan said substantial progress was made in installing surveillance cameras, being taken-up as part of the integrated surveillance project with a cost of Rs 800 crore. Once the project is completed, the city traffic can be viewed live, he said.

After a gap of nearly eight months due to Covid-19, lockdown and GHMC elections, the convergence meeting, featuring officials from different departments, was conducted at GHMC head office on Monday. Officials from TSSPDCL and HMWSSB urged the GHMC officials to give prior information on the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project works at Pattarghati, which will ensure early completion of respective department works so that repeated digging of the roads can be avoided.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar suggested that in order to complete leftover works on schedule, a meeting involving officials from different departments should be conducted every Wednesday at Zonal level, a press release said.

