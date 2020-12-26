SUDA Chairman confident of TRS winning civic polls

SUDA Chairman, Bachu Vijay Kumar said the party workers and leaders have to go to the people with development as the agenda.

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would surely win the ensuing Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, asserted the Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman, Bachu Vijay Kumar.

He said the party workers and leaders have to go to the people with development as the agenda. The residents should be explained about the growth Khammam has witnessed during the past six years.

Vijay Kumar addressed the party workers at the election preparatory meeting here on Saturday. He noted that under the leadership of Khammam MLA and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar the city has become a model for development in the state. Huge amounts of funds as part of the Chief Minister’s Special Assurances have been spent on developing infrastructure in the city. Several developmental issues such as modernisation of Gollapadu channel, which was neglected for decades by earlier rulers were addressed, the SUDA Chairman said.

He advised the cadres to strive hard for the victory of the party candidates in the KMC elections and asked the aspirants intending to contest in the elections to support the candidates to be fielded by the party. Vijay Kumar wanted the party workers to make committed efforts to win the majority of the municipal divisions and to give the TRS victory to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a gift. He stressed on the need of door to door visits by the party workers.

Mayor G Papalal, MLC B Lakshminarayana, the party office in-charge RJC Krishna, District Library Chairman MA Qamar, corporators R Ramadevi, P Paparao, N Jayamma, and others were present.

