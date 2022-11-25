Hollywood action touch for Sudheer Babu’s film ‘Hunt’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Nitro Star Sudheer Babu is coming up with an action thriller titled ‘Hunt’. The film is directed by Mahesh and produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations banner. This high-voltage action thriller is in the filming phase as of now and it has Sudheer playing the role of an upright action-oriented cop. The film has now received a Hollywood touch.

Renaud Favero and Brian Wiziar, who worked in several Hollywood action films, including the Marvel franchise, in the past, are now associated with ‘Hunt’. They are composing a few action blocks. Talking about it, producer Prasad said, “Renaud and Brian are two top action choreographers. They’ve worked on the upcoming ‘John Wick 4’ as well. Their action choreography will be one of the major highlights of our film. The shoot has been wrapped up and the post-production work is going on.”

Sudheer Babu plays a powerful cop in the film which also features Srikanth and ‘Premisthe’ Bharath in important roles. The movie also has Mime Gopi, Chitra Shukla, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Sanjay Swaroop, and others in the cast.