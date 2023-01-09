Making video of Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film ‘Hunt’ is out now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:56 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: The makers of Sudheer Babu’s upcoming action thriller ‘Hunt’, directed by Mahesh and produced by the veteran V Ananda Prasad, have unveiled the making video which emphasises the breathtaking action sequences in the film.

Sudheer introduces the world of action that is crammed into ‘Hunt’ at the beginning of the video. He calls the movie a true, authentic, and raw action thriller. The action will be incredibly realistic and visually captivating, the director Mahesh says.

Without the use of safety mattresses or ropes, the team, including Sudheer, performed extremely dangerous tasks. The thrilling action scenes in ‘Hunt’ are all based on true events. The viewers on the big screens should have a fresh viewing experience as a result.

The crew also explains how they authentically filmed a car accident sequence without the use of CGI or visual effects. A very intriguing pursuit scene involving Mime Gopi and Sudheer is also hinted at. It is evident that Bharath, from the movie ‘Premisthe’, also performs a number of feats in the film. He and Sudheer have excellent physiques, so it should be fun to watch them work together.

Renaud Favero and Bryan Viger, who worked on several Marvel films and also on ‘John Wick 4’, have composed the action sequences for this film. These world-class action compositions are sure to thrill the Telugu audience.

‘Hunt’, which promises a feast to action lovers, is scheduled for release on January 26, marking the occasion of Republic Day. The film also stars Srikanth, Bharath, Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Sanjay Swaroop, and others.