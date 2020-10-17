Sujatha will be the first woman MLA of Dubbak: Harish Rao

Campaigning extensively across the Dubbak Constituency on Saturday, Minister called upon the people to vote for Sujatha to support the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Solipeta Sujatha will become the first woman MLA of Dubbak Constituency without any doubt. Saying that he made the comments after seeing the mood of the public in Dubbak Constituency, Rao has said that Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had changed the face of the Constituency with various development works.

Campaigning extensively across the Dubbak Constituency on Saturday, he has called upon the people to vote for Sujatha to support the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that they have built double bedroom houses in government owned lands, Rao has said that they will soon start granting funds to allow the construction of double bedrooms in their own houses, which would help them to provide housing to many homeless. Elaborating various development and welfare schemes initiated by TRS government and how they have changed the lives of the people, Rao has said that the revenue department officials will deliver the Pattadhar passbooks, Pahani and 1-B.

Dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claims of giving a major share of pension amount to Telangana, Rao has said that no State in the country is giving pension to beedi workers in India. “The 18 BJP headed governments were no exception, he has observed.

Achampet MLA, Guvvala Balaraj, Medak MLA Padmadevendar Reddy and others participated in election rallies in Dubbak Constituency supporting the TRS candidate. Highlighting the failures of Congress and Telugu Desam Party,which ruled the State for over 70 years, during another election rally, Harish Rao has said that they could not even provide safe drinking water to households even after independence.

Asking the people to be cautious while voting, Rao has said that the BJP and Congress Parties have plans to collect electricity bills from farmers. While the farmers were forced to pay land cess during the Congress and TDP rule, the Minister has said the Telangana government is giving Rythu Bandhu to help the farmers.

