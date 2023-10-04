Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s complaint against Kejriwal forwarded to MHA

In response, Sukesh requested a transfer from Mandoli Jail and out of Delhi, specifically to a facility not under the control of the AAP.

By IANS Published Date - 06:07 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has taken action on a complaint lodged by incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, directing it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further consideration.

Sukesh had addressed his complaint to the Lieutenant Governor on July 8, alleging that his lawyer, Anant Malik, had been receiving menacing phone calls from individuals purporting to represent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Satyendar Jain.

“The caller, identified as Dinesh Mukhiya, was reported to have issued threats of poisoning Sukesh’s food while he was incarcerated at Mandoli Jail, which is under the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Sukesh had alleged. As per complaint, these threats were made unless Sukesh retracted his statements against Kejriwal and Jain.

“The letter, dated July 8, submitted by Sukesh’s lawyer, along with a handwritten complaint from Sukesh himself, was initially sent to the Delhi Home Department by the L-G Secretariat for further action,” said an official. “Subsequently, the Delhi Home Department recommended forwarding the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India,” said the official.

Sukesh cited the Delhi Prisons Rule, which permits inmates to be transferred to their home state or any other state on special grounds or reasons. Additionally, he noted that the MHA had recently taken decisions to transfer high-profile inmates and undertrials out of Delhi.

In his letter, Sukesh expressed his desire for a transfer from Delhi jails, which are administered by the AAP Government, to any other state jail not under the AAP’s jurisdiction. He stated that this request was made pending the completion of investigations against the individuals he had exposed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to review the complaint and consider the requested transfer in light of the allegations made by Sukesh. Anant Malik had also forwarded a complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner wherein he had alleged that various calls from a number were received on July 1 wherein the caller gave threats to him and also asked him to communicate to Sukesh to take back all the complaints filed by him against Kejriwal and Jain.

“The caller went on to say that if the same is not done, then both the undersigned and Sukesh shall face dire consequences. The caller went on to say that if his demands are not met, then Sukash shall be eliminated in jail, by giving him poison in his food. When the undersigned did not pay any heed to the threats being made on the call, the caller started threatening him and went on to say ‘Tere pey bhi aayegi’,” Malik had alleged.

“The caller (True caller app showing- Dinesh Mukhiya) who refused to identify himself on the phone was abusive and has given life threats to my client as well as threatened me of dire consequences,” the complaint had stated.