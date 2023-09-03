| They Need Vote Of 140 Crore People But Moto Is One Nation One Friend Delhi Cm Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre

“They need vote of 140 crore people but moto is ‘one nation, one friend'”: Delhi CM Kejriwal hits out at Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Haryana was looking for a change and AAP would play a crucial role in erasing out BJP from the country.

By PTI Published Date - 11:05 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Arvind Kejriwal 2

Bhiwani: After a huge uproar by the Opposition over the Centre’s One Nation One Election push, the debate on the initiative has taken an intriguing turn with Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal accusing the ruling government of focusing its attention to a ‘one nation, one friend scheme.

Kejriwal, in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani claimed that the PM went to Greece to get a contract for Adani Group.

“In the last 4-5 days, it has been published in the front pages of major newspapers of the world that the entire Indian government is working for one person. Votes of 140 crore people are needed, but the motto is ‘one nation, one friend’. The youth of our country is struggling, there is unemployment but the Centre has given the entire government, the entire airport, coal mines, the whole of India to one man and they come to us asking for votes,” said Kejriwal on the sidelines of a swearing-in program of AAP office bearers in Bhiwani in Haryana.

Delhi CM further said that the PM works 18 hours only for his friend.

“People thought that PM Modi was working very hard, but it turned out that he had gone there to get a contract for his friend. Are you working for the country or are you working for that one person? PM says he works for 18 hours but for 18 hours he works for that one man. The whole government is working for that one man and looted the whole country.” He further questioned the rationale behind the proposal of such a move asking what would a common person get from one nation, one election.

“Since yesterday, BJP has started a new gimmick, One Nation One Election. Isse humein kya milega (what will we achieve from this)? What will the common man get from this move?”He also called for the need to implement “One Nation One Education”, countering BJP attempts to club Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“The motto should have been ‘One Nation, One Education’. Everyone should get access to equal education. Children of the poor should also get the same quality of education as the children of Ambani or Adani. We don’t care if there is one election or 1000 elections,” the Delhi CM said. â€œOne Nation, One Election’ is just a rhetoric,” he added.

He said that Haryana was looking for a change and AAP would play a crucial role in erasing out BJP from the country.