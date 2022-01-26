Sulakshya Seva Samithi celebrates Republic Day at Basti Badi in Warangal

Warangal: Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at ‘Basthi Badi’, an initiative started by the Prerana Foundation to educate and empower children of the slum dweller families who make a living by rag picking.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, its founder president Santhosh Manduva said that children should be undeterred by hardships and focus on excelling in life. “Students should give utmost importance to education and healthcare. You all should draw inspiration from eminent personalities like Abdul Kalam who rose to great heights from humble beginnings,” he said. It is equally important to stay away from bad habits and maintain personal hygiene especially in the conditions prevailing, he added.

Sanitisers, masks and stickers having inspirational quotes were given to around 80 children residing there.

National Youth awardee and PhD scholar Mohammad Azam, Sai Krishna Vangala, Kodam Vinay, Pendli Upender Reddy of Prerana Foundation took part in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .