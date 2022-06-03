Suman wants everyone to become partners of Palle Pragathi

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman urged the public to back the TRS-led government which was known for striving hard to develop the state on many fronts. He along with Collector Bharati Holikeri formally inaugurated the fifth edition of Palle Pragathi programme at Pokkur village in Chennur mandal on Friday. Suman unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian constitution Dr BR Ambedkar before laying foundation stone to internal roads and drainage spending at estimated cost of Rs 44 lakh.

The government whip informed that Rs 50 lakh would be granted for development of the village soon. He stated that rural civic bodies were undergoing unprecedented growth by drawing inspiration from Palle Pragathi. He wanted everyone to become partners of the initiative. He added that the objective of the initiative was to provide better quality services in welfare, sanitation and basic amenities.

Suman charged that the previous governments failed to develop Chennur Assembly constituency. He said that both Congress and BJP became slaves of leaders of the parties operate from New Delhi. He announced that foundation stone would be laid for the long pending Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 1,658 crore.

This Chennur legislator further said that works of bridges being constructed at Gangaram, Kishtampet and Subbarampalli reached the final stage, ending the woes of the locals. He informed that works of another bridge across Suddala vagu would be commenced soon. He added that roads and bridges of rural parts of Chennur segment were improved like never before.