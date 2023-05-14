‘Summer Abhyasa’ for government school students in Telangana

The programme is being implemented from May 13 to June 10 on the ‘Intinta Chaduvula Panta ChatBot’ in Swift Chat app available in play store

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In order to achieve pre-requisite learning objectives for the next grade among government and local body school students, the School Education department has launched ‘Summer Abhyasa’, a digital home learning programme.

The programme is being implemented from May 13 to June 10 on the ‘Intinta Chaduvula Panta ChatBot’ in Swift Chat app available in play store. A set of multiple choice questions mapped with the pre-requisite Learning Outcomes (LOs) will be provided to students who are promoted to Class 4 to 10 as part of the programme, which is aimed at revising and achieve pre-requisite learning objectives for the next grade among students.

Children promoted to Class 4 have to practice the third grade LOs. Likewise, students promoted to Class 10 must practice Class 9 LOs. There will be weekly practice for mathematics, science and social studies subjects in English, Telugu and Urdu mediums. Every Saturday an exercise will be made available for students to complete by next Friday.

The department directed all its regional joint directors and district educational officials to inform headmasters to circulate weekly messages to teachers and parents to participate in the programme.

