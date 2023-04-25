Summer getaways that are worth exploring around Hyderabad

Quite a few locations surrounding the twin cities that are worth exploring, especially during the ongoing summer vacations. Here are some of them

Bhongir Fort, built in tenth century, is located on a hillock and is a popular spot for trekking and rock climbing.

Hyderabad: The city of Nizams, Hyderabad is known for its rich history, culture, and food. While the city itself has plenty of popular tourist destinations like the Charminar, Golconda Fort, Chowmahalla Palace and many other must-visit destinations, there are, however, quite a few locations surrounding the twin cities that are worth exploring, especially during the ongoing summer vacations. Here are some of them:

Osman Sagar Lake

Located about 20 km from Hyderabad, Osman Sagar Lake is a man-made reservoir built in 1920 to provide drinking water to the city. The lake is surrounded by hills and is a popular spot for picnics, boating, and fishing.

Medak Fort

About 100 km from Hyderabad, Medak Fort is a historic fort built during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty. The fort is situated on a hill and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir:

This reservoir is located about 50 km from Hyderabad and is a relatively new tourist spot. The scenic beauty of the place, combined with the activities like kayaking and camping, make it an excellent weekend getaway.



Himayat Sagar Lake

Another man-made lake built in 1927, Himayat Sagar is located about 20 km from Hyderabad. The lake is surrounded by lush green forests and is an ideal spot for bird-watching.

Bhongir Fort

Bhongir Fort is an ancient fort built during the 10th century. The fort is located on a hillock and is a popular spot for trekking and rock climbing. This fort is located about 50 km from Hyderabad.

Ethipothala Falls

Ethipothala Falls is a beautiful waterfall formed by the confluence of three streams. The place is ideal for a day trip and offers activities like boating and trekking, this place is located around 150 km from Hyderabad.

Pochampally

Pochampally is a village famous for its handloom sarees. The place is 50 km away from the city and is known for its traditional dyeing techniques and weaving methods.

Bidar Fort

A historic fort built during the Bahmani dynasty was situated about 150 km from the city. The fort is known for its intricate architecture and is a popular spot for history buffs.

