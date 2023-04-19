Here’s where Hyderabadis can getaway from scorching heat this Summer

From picturesque hills to historic monuments, there are quite a few places to visit in and around Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Summer is here and it’s time to escape the heat and hustle-bustle of city life.

Hyderabad is surrounded by many beautiful and serene summer destinations that provide a perfect getaway from the scorching heat. From picturesque hills to historic monuments, whether you are looking for a one-day getaway or a staycation, here are some of the best summer destinations.

Durgam Cheruvu:

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, is a serene lake surrounded by lush greenery. Visitors can enjoy a picnic by the lake or take a stroll on the surrounding trails. The lake also has various activities like boating and fishing.

Golconda Fort:

The fort dates back to the 13th century and has a rich history. The fort is known for its stunning architecture and engineering. Visitors can explore the fort’s pathways and enjoy the panoramic views of the city from the top.

Ananthagiri Hills:

A hill station about 80 km from Hyderabad is covered in thick woods and provides spectacular views of the lowlands around. It offers a chance to unwind in the midst of nature and are well-known for their coffee plantations.

Nagarjuna Sagar:

A small town located around 150 km from Hyderabad, famous for its dam and wildlife sanctuary, the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is one of the largest dams in the world and offers a picturesque view of the surrounding hills.

Ramoji Film City:

The 27-year-old film city is situated around 30 km from Hyderabad. One can visit the film city by car or by taking a bus ride from Hyderabad. Spread over 2,500 acres, this film city is home to various sets, gardens, and theme parks. It’s the perfect place to escape the heat and enjoy a day with family and friends.

Bidar:

About 140 km from Hyderabad is the historic city of Bidar, known for its historical structures and architecture. The Chaubara and the Bidar Fort are some of the must-visit locations in the city. It is the ideal summer holiday spot because of its mild temperatures and abundant vegetation.

Srisailam:

A famous pilgrimage site located in the Nallamala Hills, located around 212 km from Hyderabad. The town is known for its ancient Shiva temple, located on the banks of the Krishna River. The surrounding hills and forests make it a perfect summer destination for nature lovers.