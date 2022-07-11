HMWS&SB keeps gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar open

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: With rains lashing the city and surrounding areas for the last four days, the twin reservoirs are receiving copious inflows. Two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are kept open with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB ) monitoring water levels closely.

On Monday around 6 pm, the water level at Himayat Sagar was recorded at 1,760.55 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. The inflow had increased to 500 cusecs as against the inflow of 100 cusecs recorded earlier in the day. Presently, 686 cusecs of water is being drained out into the Musi River through the two gates that open up to one feet.

The condition of Osman Sagar is much the same with the inflow of 100 cusecs earlier in the day increasing to 300 cusecs by evening. The water level at Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,786 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet by 6 pm and 208 cusecs was the recorded outflow.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials are also monitoring water levels in the Hussain Sagar and other city lakes. The officials inspected low-lying areas and civic body monsoon teams attended to rain-related complaints reported by dialling GHMC’s helpline 040-2111-1111 and the DRF helpline 040-2955-5500.