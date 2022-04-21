| Summer Rains Bring Some Chill To Hyderabad Imd Issues Alert For Next Five Days

Summer rains bring some chill to Hyderabad; IMD issues alert for next five days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: After days of dry and hot weather, the city welcomed some sudden but light summer rains on Thursday, with weather officials saying the summer showers could continue for the next five days.

The unexpected rains began late in the evening, with areas like Madhapur, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Charminar, LB Nagar, Uppal, and Hayathnagar witnessing showers, which in turn brought down the scorching heat by several notches.

“Hailstorm/thunderstorm with light to moderate rain very likely to occur in some parts of Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Siddipet in the next three hours,” the IMD stated.

On the other hand, a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad said that the trough from Rayalaseema to south Tamilnadu is now running from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level, which could trigger light rainfall and thunderstorms in some of parts of the State and areas across Hyderabad.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for places including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medak, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, and Kamareddy. The alert is for the next five days.