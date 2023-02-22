Sunflower procurement centres to be opened in Siddipet, Gajwel

With an objective to extend a minimum supporting price to sunflower produced in Siddipet, Telangana government has decided to offer Rs 6,400 MSP per quintal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Siddipet: The agriculture department has decided to open a sunflower procurement centre in the Siddipet market yard as well as Gajwel Market Yard.

With an objective to extend a minimum supporting price (MSP) to sunflower produced in Siddipet, the State government has decided to offer Rs 6,400 MSP per quintal. The officials have suggested the farmers ensure 9 per cent of moisture before bringing the sunflower seeds to market. They further asked the farmers to bring a copy of their pattadhar passbook, Aadhar card and bank passbook.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will open the procurement centres on Thursday.