Harish Rao lays foundation for 18-km long ring main pipeline in Siddipet

The ring main pipelines would take care of future drinking water needs of people in Siddipet until 2060, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is laying a foundation for construction of ring main at Kallakunta Colony in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: To ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to Siddipet town, Finance Minister T Harish Rao laid a foundation for building a ring main around the town. The 18km long pipelines will be laid around the town at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

Speaking on the occasion at Kallakunta Colony on Tuesday, Rao said that the ring main would take care of future drinking water needs until 2060. While the current supply was approximately 25 MLD, the demand is expected to go up to 42 MLD by 2040 and 50 MLD by 2060. Water will be drawn from Lower Manair Dam, Mallanna Sagar, and Mission Bhagritha Siddipet rural project into the ring main.

Asking the officials to complete works within two months, the Minister suggested them to take measures to avoid accidents. Siddipet will be the second city after Hyderabad to have such a facility in the State.

Siddipet town has 28,880 house connections in 43 wards. Against the current demand for 24 MLD drink water, the government could supply only 19.5 MLD with the existing pipelines. Water drawn from the Mallanna Sagar project will be purified at Mangolu village, located just 5.5 km away from the project.

The building of a 75-MLD water purifying unit is underway at Mangolu now. The construction of a ground-level balancing reservoir is underway at Lakudaram from where the drinking water will be supplied to Siddipet town and Kondapaka Mandal through gravity.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula, and others were present. Harish Rao has granted Rs 1 crore fund for the development of Kallakunta Colony during the programme following the request of the local leaders.