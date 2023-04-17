Suniel Shetty unveils Laze Lifestyle’s exquisite range of furniture in Hyderabad

The new showroom boasts an impressive selection of furniture, including a variety of swings, bar chairs, day beds, nest, loungers, coffee sets, full wicker, wood wicker, wood, metal wood, metal and wicker, and more.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:14 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Luxury lifestyle brand Laze Lifestyle announces the opening of its newest furniture showroom in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The showroom offers a stunning range of outdoor furniture – crafted using high-quality material and exceptional craftsmanship – catering to the diverse tastes of customers looking to add comfort, style, and luxury to their living spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailendra Mehta, owner, Laze Lifestyle, said, “Laze Lifestyle designs products keeping in mind all the quality and weather conditions of the Indian subcontinent. We are confident that we will add glamour and aesthetics to the outdoor spaces in the city.”

Tanuj Jain, co-owner, Laze Lifestyle, added, “Laze Lifestyle has something for everyone. The furniture is designed to offer a unique blend of style, comfort, and functionality, making it the perfect addition to any home.”

Renowned Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty, the brand ambassador for Laze who was present at the launch, said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the opening ceremony of Laze Lifestyle’s new furniture showroom in Hyderabad. I am impressed by the attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship that has gone into every piece.”