Osmania University inducts Artificial Intelligence to record attendance

Osmania University has introduced CCTVs based attendance which has cameras, integrated with AI and ML technologies, capturing employees’ attendance along with log in and out time

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 09:00 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

The facial recognition system inbuilt in the cameras has been deployed for administrative building employees on pilot basis.

Hyderabad: The adoption of technology has become all pervading and innovations in the field have been redefining even the mandatory daily activities at work places. The routine daily marking of attendance too is undergoing a change, thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Now, leveraging the technology, the Osmania University is planning to make the signing of register or biometric attendance redundant by adopting AI & ML. All that the university employees functioning from the administrative building have to do is just walk into the building, and their attendance is automatically marked.

The university has introduced CCTVs based attendance which has cameras, integrated with AI and ML technologies, capturing employees’ attendance along with log in and out time as and when they walk in or out of the building entrance.

The attendance marking happens via facial recognition system inbuilt in the cameras that uses the cognitive AI functions, recognizes facial biometrics and syncs with the existing database to record the attendance.

The new initiative on a pilot basis has been deployed for the university’s main administrative building employees and the varsity intends to extend the same to its other offices, colleges and hostels on the campus.

Apart from manual registers, the university has currently deployed facial recognition devices for registering attendance.

“In the present system, an employee can mark attendance in the morning and leave the office, and come back to record log out time. This will not be the case with CCTV camera based attendance, as they continuously capture movement besides holding employees log details. We have incorporated AI and ML into two cameras,” an official said.

Further, the official said, the CCTV cameras are helping in ascertaining how many times a visitor has visited the administrative building. “Log details of all visitors are recorded in the database,” the official added.