Sunny Leone enjoys blissful beach getaway in Maldives

By ANI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Male: Actor Sunny Leone is having a fun time in the Maldives.On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a video in which she is seen striking poses amidst azure blue waters. She captioned the post, “Beach time!!”

She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a green bikini with oversized sunglasses as she flaunted light makeup look.

She also posted some more videos in her Instagram stories.In the first story, she can be seen posing for the camera by the seaside in a black and white bikini.

In other pictures, ‘Jism 2’ actor showcased how she was welcomed by the hotel staff. She wore a black and white printed Co-Ord set in the video which she captioned, “Such a nice welcome to @brenniakottefaru.” Sunny’s pictures garnered several likes and comments from the netizens.”Enticing.” a social media user commented.”East or West sunny leone is the Best.”, another one wrote.

Recently, Sunny visited Cannes for the premiere of her film ‘Kennedy’ at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat.

Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels.

Whereas, Anurag donned a black jodhpuri suit and Rahul opted for a black tuxedo.The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023.Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute-long standing ovation.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.’Kennedy’ is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.