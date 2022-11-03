Sunny Leone’s sari look goes viral; fans say ‘respect’

Hyderabad: When you think of Sunny Leone, you immediately think of the actor in sultry and trendy outfits. But the diva proved that she can charm people equally in ethnic looks as well. On Wednesday, the actor donned a traditional silk sari for the audio launch event of her Tamil movie ‘Oh My Ghost’ in Chennai, and her photos have been going viral on social media platforms. Sunny absolutely killed it in a green-coloured Kanjivaram sari with a pink border and matching jhumkas as accessories.

“#SunnyLeone is an example of don’t judge anyone from their past,” tweeted a netizen. “One thing I must say is she is Perfect in all spheres of life,” wrote another. “Gorgeous @SunnyLeone made a grand entry & looked pretty in saree at the audio launch of her upcoming film #OhMyGhost (sic),” added a Twitter user. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “She is a queen. Always down to earth. She has my respect always.”

Sunny is all set to star in ‘Oh My Ghost’ as the lead, along with ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 6’ star GP Muthu who is making his acting debut in the horror-comedy film. While Sunny revealed that GP Muthu was her favourite co-star in the film, the latter dedicated a poem to her on the stage at the promotional event.

