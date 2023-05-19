Sunny Singh dedicates his performance in Adipurush to his action director father

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:34 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Sunny Singh has made an indelible mark in the romantic-comedy genre with his impressive performances in films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Ujda Chaman’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’. Now, the actor is all set to present a new facet of him as a mythological hero in the upcoming epic ‘Adipurush’.

Sunny will be seen as Lakshmana in the highly-anticipated film starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. The film is a retelling of the epic story of the ‘Ramayana’, directed by Om Raut, and it is one of the most expensive films ever made in India. The trailer of the movie was released recently and was highly appreciated.

During the film’s trailer launch, Sunny revealed the reason why this film is very important to him. The actor shared, “There is a lot of excitement and nervousness. The journey has been very good. Every day on the set was surreal and we used to get goosebumps. We are quite emotionally connected with this film.” The actor also thanked the director Om Raut for giving him this opportunity.

Sunny Singh added that ‘Adipurush’ is also very personal to him as it gives him a chance to dabble in the action genre. And what makes it so important is that his father is actually an action director himself. “It’s my first film where I got to do a lot of action sequences and I dedicate it to my father who has worked for 40 years as an action director,” he informed.

The actor’s father Jai Singh Nijjar is a reputed action director who has worked on films like ‘Shivaay’, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Singham’, ‘Chennai Express’, and ‘Bol Bachchan’, among others.

Sunny Singh also got quite overwhelmed as he remembered his mother. He shared, “It’s also an emotional experience for me as I lost my mother 6-7 months back. She used to tell me, ‘Jab tu shoot ke liye jaayega, toh tu apna 200% dega’. That used to motivate me a lot.”

Apart from ‘Adipurush’, Sunny has an impressive line-up of projects which include Luv Ranjan’s ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, Hardik Gajjar’s ‘Amar Prem’, Nachiket Samant’s ‘Single Salma’, Deepak Mukut’s ‘The Virgin Tree’ and Ishrat Khan’s ‘Luv Ki Arranged Marriage’.