Adipurush’s new poster was released and the one-month countdown started

The makers released a poster of Adipurush mentioning that the countdown of 30 days has begun for the film's release.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Adipurush is India’s biggest film currently and the entire community of Indian film lovers are excited for its release. This is because the film is based on the epic Ramayana which represents Indian mythology and culture. Adipurush is going to be released on June 16 this year which is just a month away.

Recently, the makers of Adipurush, T-Series and Retrophiles released the official trailer for the film and it is visually very strong. The trailer looks a lot better than the teaser and everyone is impressed with it. Now there are millions of fans, particularly Prabhas fans, who are waiting for the Adipursh trailer.

Today, the makers released a poster of Adipurush mentioning that the countdown of 30 days has begun for the film’s release. The poster shows Lord Rama and Hanuman from the war scene against Ravana. This shot was already shown in the trailer.

Adipurush is going to be released across the globe in different nations and different languages. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon played Lord Rama and Sita respectively. Adipurush is going to tell Rama’s greatest character to the globe. It will all be the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan everywhere on June 16. The film will have its release in 3D too.

– Kiran