‘SunRisers Hyderabad might go big time for Rachin Ravindra’

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction is all set to take place in Dubai on December 19 and this edition’s mini-auction is expected to be a spicy one with several popular and expensive players either being traded or released.

As the auction date approaches there have been reports of teams wanting to go for players who have performed well in the recently-concluded Cricket World Cup 2023.

Among the most popular options of new star players, is New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who has impressed everybody with the bat throughout the multi-nation tournament.

Commenting over Rachin’s selection in the IPL, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said that he feels that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) should set sight on acquiring talented the Kiwi all-rounder. Sharing his view, Pathan said that Rachin would be the ideal candidate for SRH, as he could serve as back up opener as well as the wicket-taking spin option.

In a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan said, “Ideally, SunRisers Hyderabad would like to have a proper spinner who is a wicket-taker. They had Adil Rashid earlier, they don’t have his services now. Obviously they have Mayank Markande, but they need a bit more than that.

“If they have two all-rounders going really well as far as batting is concerned in Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen, they can actually play with the playing XI. A backup opener is very, very crucial for them and that is why they need to go after Rachin Ravindra big time,” he added.

Ravindra had a sensational maiden ODI World Cup campaign scoring 578 runs, before Kiwis were knocked by India in the semi-finals.