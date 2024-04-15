IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 500 T20 sixes

The 'Hitman' reached this milestone during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium.

By ANI Published Date - 15 April 2024, 11:18 AM

Mumbai: India and Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in T20 cricket.

Rohit was at his vintage best in the match, scoring 105* in 63 balls. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

Amid the fall of wickets around him, the former Mumbai Indians skipper held the fort at one end, blazing away at a strike rate of 166.67.

With these sixes, Rohit’s six tally has gone up to 502 sixes.

The highest number of sixes in T20 cricket is by West Indies legend Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), followed by WI all-rounder Kieron Pollard (860 sixes), Andre Russell (678 sixes) and Colin Munro (548 sixes).

In six matches this IPL season, Rohit has scored 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of over 167, with a century.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and put CSK to bat first.

After Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) did not make much impact, Gaikwad (69 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shivam Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 90-run partnership. Later, MS Dhoni (20* in four balls) came during the final over and a hat-trick of sixes took CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, MI was off to a fine start, with Ishan Kishan (23 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rohit having a 70-run partnership. Rohit managed to score his second IPL ton, but did not get much support from the other end, except for another fifty-run stand with Tilak Varma (31 in 20 balls, with five fours). The Blue and Gold franchise ended with 186/6 on the board, losing by 20 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (4/28) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande also got a wicket.