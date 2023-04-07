Supreme Court to hear Amaravati land petition on April 14

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:21 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Amaravati: The Supreme Court will hear a plea from farmers in Amaravati asking for its intervention in creation of the R5 Zone to allot housing sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) outside the capital city on April 14.

On the request of the petitioner’s counsel, Dama Seshadri Naidu, the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, said the case would be heard on April 14 and not April 10 due to the list of cases prepared for that day.

When farmers from Amaravati filed a number of petitions on April 6 challenging the GO-45 permitting the Capital Region Development Authority to transfer land to the district collectors of NTR and Guntur in order to provide housing sites in Amaravati to the poor from both districts, the AP High Court declined to issue an interim order.

On March 31, the state government issued GO-45 to create plans spanning across 1,134.58 acres of land in Amaravati for providing home sites to the poor. The state also made directives for the development of the said land.