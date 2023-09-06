Supreme Court to hear Editors Guild of India members’ plea against Manipur police FIR

The FIR was filed against the EGI president and three editors: Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Wed - 6 September 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the writ petition filed by the president and three editors of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) challenging the FIR lodged by Manipur Police for releasing an alleged “biased and factually inaccurate” report on Manipur ethnic conflict.

The four had visited Manipur last month to study the media reportage of the ethnic violence and the circumstantial aspects.