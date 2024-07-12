| Suriya Fangirl Jyotika Thank Akshay Kumar For Choosing Sarfira As His 150th Film

Suriya, ‘fangirl’ Jyotika thank Akshay Kumar for choosing ‘Sarfira’ as his 150th film

Jyotika took to social media and revealed her admiration for Akshay, confessing to being a longtime fan with a poster of him in her bedroom.

By IANS Published Date - 12 July 2024, 03:21 PM

Mumbai: Star couple Suriya and Jyotika expressed their gratitude towards actor Akshay Kumar for selecting ‘Sarfira’ as his 150th film, a Hindi remake of their Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru‘.

Jyotika took to social media and revealed her admiration for Akshay, confessing to being a longtime fan with a poster of him in her bedroom.

The actress wrote: “Best wishes Akshay Kumar for the most deserving success and a heart-touching performance. From a fangirl with a poster of yours in my bedroom to becoming a producer for your special 150th film…truly a moment etched in time for me.”

In response to Jyotika, Akshay said: “Thank you so much Jyotika for such kind words, it means a lot to me. Here’s to many more memorable moments ahead!”

Suriya also shared his thoughts on X and wrote: “‘Sarfira’ will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir thank you for choosing ‘Sarfira’ as your 150th film. You’ve made Veer come alive so beautifully.”

Suriya wrote a message for the director, Sudha Kongara, as well.

“Sudha Kongara, you’ve lived this dream for so many years, happy our film is in theatres now. Radhikka Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant. Thank you, we now have beautiful lifetime memories!”

‘Sarfira’ is a remake of Kongara’s 2020 Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ starring Jyotika and Suriya.

Both films are based on G. R. Gopinath’s memoir ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey’, depicting the journey of a man who set out to make affordable airlines for people with low income.