5 best film adaptations of all time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:55 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: After a book gets the title of a bestseller, many producers get into the queue to get the rights for its film adaptation. If you are someone who wants to enjoy the thrill of reading but finds the words too heavy, then there are some good film adaptations of books.

There is a huge risk factor involved in adapting books into films – some of them leave the audience speechless, touching their hearts. While there also exists a long history of terrible flops, clearing all the hindrances, these 5 films have been counted as the most loved adaptations of all time.

Harry Potter

It marks the best gift from JK Rowling to the world of cinema and books. It has opened up the gates for a new genre, fantasy. ‘Harry Potter’ built a fantasy universe of magic that narrated the adventures of a young boy, Harry Potter, and his friends in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Under Warner Bros Pictures, eight films have been made out of the seven-book series, which has been appreciated as one of the best film adaptations in history.

3 Idiots

This film is counted among the gems of films that Bollywood and Rajkumar Hirani gave to the world. It is based on Chetan Bhagat’s debut novel, ‘Five Point Someone’, which was also a bestseller. It was a coming-of-age comedy-drama that tried to raise many problems with the present educational system. ‘3 Idiots’ has touched the hearts of many people, and now the internet is expecting to see a sequel to the all-time blockbster.

Raazi

The movie brought revolution to the spy genre in 2018, breaking many blockbuster records. It is an adaptation of Harinder S Sikka’s ‘Calling Sehmat’, which was based on real events. It is a tale of a woman’s exploits while serving as an undercover agent for India and marrying a Pakistani military officer. It collected immense love from people from every corner of the world.

Soorarai Pottru

The Tamil original is another blockbuster film released in 2020, based on the memoir book ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey’. The film was inspired by events from the life of GR Gopinath, founder of the low-cost Indian airline Simplifly Deccan, and garnered love from within and outside of Tamil Nadu boundaries.

Dil Bechara

Released after the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, this OTT film has touched the hearts of many. This was the Hindi remake of the official adaptation based on the book, ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. This is a soft love story between two terminal cancer patients.

– Jewelika Saha