Suryakumar Yadav lauds captain Virat Kohli on milestone

Hyderabad: Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli added another milestone to his ever-growing kitty. In the match against Australia, where they have to win it to avert a clean sweep in the ODI series, India recorded a narrow win for the lone victory.

During the course, Kohli had become the fastest cricketer to 12,000 ODI runs. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar for the record in his 242nd innings while Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings for the same amount of runs.

Wishes poured in from all quarters on Twitter. Joining them was Suryakumar Yadav, who played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ fifth IPL title. There were speculations of bad blood between Kohli and Suryakumar after the two were involved in a sledging episode in the recently-concluded IPL. However, Suryakumar expressed his admiration for Kohli as he praised the right-hander for reaching the milestone on his Twitter handle.

The Mumbai player tweeted, “Fastest to reach another Milestone @imVkohli 12,000 Runs in ODI cricket. What a Player #AUSvIND #IndianCricketTeam #TheBrand”.

