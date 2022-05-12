Suryapet emerges as medical hub: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that Suryapet has emerged as medical hub with people from neighbouring districts and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coming to the town for treatments to their ailments.

Attending International Nurses’ Day celebrations held at Mother and Child Hospital here as chief guest, Jagadish Reddy reminded that patients from neighbouring district came to Suryapet to get treated in the Government General Hospital during COVID pandemic. Stating that Suryapet was the only town with multi-specialty hospitals on the NH-65 between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, he said that the hospitals have been extending emergency treatment to the injured persons in the road accidents on the route and turning as life savers.

The Minister announced that the new building of Government Medical College of Suryapet would be opened soon. The State government has also sanctioned a nursing college to Suryapet. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has laid a special focus on developing the government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals, which resulted in people make a beeline at these hospitals for the treatments. Before formation of Telangana State, the people in the area feared to go to the government hospitals for treatment, he reminded.

He has appreciated the medical fraternity for recording 56 percent of normal deliveries in the government hospitals in the district. He said that role of nurses in health care services was crucial. He also felicitated nurses at the celebrations.