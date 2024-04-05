CFC Excellence Cricket Academy clinch ODI series

Batting first, CFC side were all out for 277 runs in 49.4 overs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 10:53 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad CFC Excellence Cricket Academy clinched a close victory by six runs against Melbourne Cricket Team in the final ODI, securing a clean sweep of the Cross Country Cricket (CCC) series with a 2-0 win held at Hummingbird Ground, Pedda Golconda on Friday.

Batting first, CFC side were all out for 277 runs in 49.4 overs. Aryan and Shanawaz smashed 71 and 54 runs respectively. Later, Melbourne were bundled out for 263 runs in 48.3 overs.

Also Read Hyderabad: Couple died by suicide over troubled relationship

After the game, HCA vice president Daljit Singh, assistant secretary Basavaraju, Counselor Sunil Agarwal, CFC Academy head coach Jagadish Reddy came together to honour the fine display of the Hyderabad cricketers in domestic cricket. In a gesture of appreciation, they awarded Rs 5 lakh cheques to the players.

Result: Hyderabad CFC Excellence Cricket Academy 277 in 49.4 overs (Aryan 71, Shanawaz 54) bt Melbourne Cricket Team 263 in 48.3 overs.